PHOTO: Sara Ali Khan & brother Ibrahim Ali Khan return to the bay post their Maldives vacation

Sara Ali Khan stuns in orange while brother Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in a black tee as they return to the bay post their Maldives vacation.

Sara Ali Khan has lately been blessing our Instagram feed with breathtaking pictures from her Maldives vacay. The stunning starlet enjoys a huge fanbase on social media where she often treats her fans with mesmerising photos and videos. Many B-Town celebs jetted off to exotic destinations to bring in the New Year's and we saw Sara head to the Maldives with brother and mommy Amrita Singh to celebrate the year's end and embrace 2020. While the actress shared a number of beautiful pictures from her holiday, we saw her turn into a water baby in the lush island.

Most of her pictures were clicked in the infinity pool where Sara channeled her inner mermaid, enjoying the clear blue waters. After a week of shenanigans, the Simmba actress is finally back to the bay and she has recently been spotted at the airport with brother Ibrahim. Sara looks rejuvenated after her trip as she stuns in a bright orange tee with denim shorts and silver flip flops. Sara is seen carrying a silver bag and a pretty smile on her face. She opts for open hair as she walks out of the airport in style. Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan accompanies her and he looks nothing less than a dapper in a black t-shirt and white shorts. Check it out:

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen slaying at the silver screen paired opposite rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. The film is slated for Valentine's Day 2020 release. The actress will also be seen starring opposite in Coolie No.1. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is all set to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

