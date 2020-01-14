PHOTOS: Aaj Kal co stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan strike a pose for the paps as they step out in the ci

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were snapped in the city today and well, they are total posers after all. Check out the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are definitely one of the most talked about couples in B-town and while the two of them have reportedly parted ways, they are gearing up for upcoming film together, Aaj Kal, ad so, they have been often snapped together while going out and about in the city. And while the duo was recently snapped outside producer Dinesh Vijan's office, today, the duo was snapped together once again.

The last time around, Sara and Kartik couldn't seem to stop gushing as they spoke and they posed for some adorable photos. And tonight happened to be no different as the two brought out the glam quotient before the shutterbugs. Both Sara and Kartik sported white, while Sara paired the white crop with super cool denim shorts, and Kartik kept it casual as usual, and together, they managed to win hearts once again.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photos here:

Apart from Aaj Kal, Sara is also working on Coolie No.1 co-starring , and glimpses of the movie have had fans excited for the release. Kartik, on the other hand, is gearing up for Dostana 2 currently, and will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani.

