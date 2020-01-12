PHOTOS: Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can't seem to stop gushing as they visit Dinesh Vijan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were snapped visiting Aaj Kal producer Dinesh Vijan and we sure can't seem to get over the two. Check out the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have allegedly broken up after dating for a while. Reports have it that the two took a break, however, things did not work out and now, reports have it that they don't quite get along well. However, the two have been spotted together after those reports a couple of times and well, fans can't seem to get over the two already. And last night, they were snapped outside Aaj Kal producer Dinesh Vijan's office.

Sara and Kartik's photos from their visit have been doing the rounds on social media and well, fans sure can't get enough of it. Both of them seem to be busy talking to each other, and some of the photos also see the two of them blushing a bit. Sara headed to the office post her visit to the temple and was dressed in a white salwar suit while Kartik was suited up in black and looked handsome much.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photos right here:

Apart from Aaj Kal, both Sara and Kartik have other films lined up ahead of them. Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No,1 with , while Kartik has been keeping busy with Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The actor will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to 's horror comedy.

