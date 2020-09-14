PHOTOS: Aamir Khan adheres to the new normal as he masks up while stepping out in the city

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his next movie which is Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, check out some of his exclusive pictures that were taken on Sunday.

– the name says everything. The talented actor is known as Mr. Perfectionist for all the obvious reasons. The superstar has been a part of Bollywood for a long time and continues entertaining the audience even now. Right from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, etc., Aamir Khan’s journey in the film industry is nothing less than an inspiration for all the aspiring actors out there. Well, of course, his long list of successful movies is proof of the same!

Meanwhile, the superstar has been spotted on Sunday evening in the city after a long time. Aamir adhered to the new normal as he wore a mask while posing for the contingent of shutterbugs waiting to click his pictures. The actor kept it simple as he wore a white t-shirt teamed up with a pair of loose grey joggers and dark brown kolhapuri chappals. He came back to India a few days earlier after completing a shooting schedule in Turkey.

On the work front, Aamir Khan last appeared in the movie Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others. However, it could not create any magic at the box office. As of now, the superstar is gearing up for his next project that is Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and others in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

