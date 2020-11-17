PHOTOS: Aamir Khan gives a thumbs up to the shutterbugs as he steps out post watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Aamir Khan tweeted earlier in the day that he is going to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in the theatre. Meanwhile, check out his latest pictures.

is one busy star but the paparazzi often manage to catch a glimpse of him as he steps out in the public domain. While the actor’s fans eagerly wait for the release of his next movie, Aamir loves to regularly engage with his fans virtually through his personal handles. It won’t be wrong to call him an avid social media user and his frequent posts are proof. A few days back, Mr. Perfectionist wished everyone on Diwali through his handle.

While we talk about this, the paparazzi has recently clicked the actor as he stepped out of a multiplex after watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He had earlier announced about going to watch the movie on Twitter. Aamir, who is known for his courteous nature, readily obliged the shutterbugs for pictures as he posed for them. The PK actor keeps it simple in a white t-shirt teamed up with a pair of sky blue jeans. He also wears a matching cap that has become his signature style in recent times. And well, those framed glasses definitely suit him!

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, it features Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. It is the first new movie to be released into the theatres after the lockdown. Meanwhile, the superstar has been quite busy for some time as he is gearing up for his next movie which is Laal Singh Chaddha. After having worked together in films like 3 Idiots and Talaash, Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan once again for this movie. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Bebo has already completed her part of the shoot for the comedy-drama that has been directed by Advait Chandan.

