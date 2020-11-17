  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Aamir Khan gives a thumbs up to the shutterbugs as he steps out post watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Aamir Khan tweeted earlier in the day that he is going to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in the theatre. Meanwhile, check out his latest pictures.
20681 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Aamir Khan gives a thumbs up to the shutterbugs as he steps out post watching Suraj Pe Mangal BhariPHOTOS: Aamir Khan gives a thumbs up to the shutterbugs as he steps out post watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aamir Khan is one busy star but the paparazzi often manage to catch a glimpse of him as he steps out in the public domain. While the actor’s fans eagerly wait for the release of his next movie, Aamir loves to regularly engage with his fans virtually through his personal handles. It won’t be wrong to call him an avid social media user and his frequent posts are proof. A few days back, Mr. Perfectionist wished everyone on Diwali through his handle.

While we talk about this, the paparazzi has recently clicked the actor as he stepped out of a multiplex after watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He had earlier announced about going to watch the movie on Twitter. Aamir, who is known for his courteous nature, readily obliged the shutterbugs for pictures as he posed for them. The PK actor keeps it simple in a white t-shirt teamed up with a pair of sky blue jeans. He also wears a matching cap that has become his signature style in recent times. And well, those framed glasses definitely suit him!

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, it features Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. It is the first new movie to be released into the theatres after the lockdown. Meanwhile, the superstar has been quite busy for some time as he is gearing up for his next movie which is Laal Singh Chaddha. After having worked together in films like 3 Idiots and Talaash, Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan once again for this movie. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Bebo has already completed her part of the shoot for the comedy-drama that has been directed by Advait Chandan. 

Also Read: WATCH: When Aamir Khan personally welcomed Gauri & Shah Rukh Khan for his Diwali party & they posed for paps

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Aamir Khan adheres to the new normal as he masks up while stepping out in the city
PHOTOS: Aamir Khan takes break from Laal Singh Chaddha shooting to be a chief guest at an event in Chandigarh
PHOTOS: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan sports clean shaven, geek look as he heads for shooting in Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a monochrome look as she meets Laal Singh Chaddha co star Aamir Khan; See PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan looks suave as he steps out in the city
PHOTOS: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan exudes charm as he gets spotted at the airport
Anonymous 19 minutes ago

boycott anti national peeople

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

He never helped his nephew Imran and own brother Mansoor.outside his acting career he's not known to be good human.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement