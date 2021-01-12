PHOTOS: Aamir Khan looks fit as a fiddle as he gets snapped post his gym workout.

Despite wearing a mask, Aamir Khan's smile was evident as he waited and posed for the paparazzi. Check out the photos below.

The paparazzi were in for a treat today as they snapped today. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor who is not usually seen in the city or makes rare appearances, was seen exiting his workout place on Tuesday morning. Despite wearing a mask, Aamir's smile was evident as he waited and posed for the paparazzi. Wearing a blue tee and joggers, the actor did not hesitate to smile for the cameras.

That wasn't all, Aamir also looked extremely fit as he exited the gym. The actor's muscles and lean body were unmissable. He was snapped wearing his glasses and carried a duffle bag as well as a sipper. Aamir was snapped at a distance and then came closer towards his car but waited to greet the paps before leaving.

Check out Aamir Khan's latest photos below:

Aamir Khan was recently snapped at a city studio where he was captured playing cricket with kids. However, the viral video on social media shows the actor playing cricket without his mask. Several concerned netizens pointed out how the actor wasn't wearing a mask as he also posed for a group photo with the kids.

Television actress Kishwer Merchantt commented on the video and wrote, "None of them wearing a mask ? How? Why?"

Meanwhile, the actor has been working on the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir, the film has intrigued thousands of his fans. The film will release in December this year.

