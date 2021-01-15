PHOTOS: Aamir Khan sports a classy geek look as he goes out and about in the city with his daughter Ira Khan

Aamir Khan, who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opted for a casual look as he got papped today with daughter Ira Khan.

Think about some of the most amazing father-daughter duo in the industry and the list is incomplete without and Ira Khan. While Aamir is known for his stunning looks and impeccable acting prowess, his daughter Ira has been a social media star and has been a rage among the fans for voicing her opinions on mental health issues. Besides, the father-daughter’s camaraderie also makes our heart melt and watching them in one frame is a treat for the eyes.

Recently, Aamir and Ira grabbed the attention as they were spotted together in the city as they were heading towards Imran Khan’s residence. The father-daughter duo was papped while sitting in their car. In the pics, the Taare Zameen Par actor was spotted wearing a black t-shirt and opted for a nerdy look as he was spotted with spectacles. Besides, Aamir also made sure to wear a mask given the COVID 19 pandemic. On the other hand, Ira opted for a casual look and wore a denim shirt paired with a black t-shirt.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will feature Aamir in the turbaned look for the first time on the silver screen. Besides, Laal Singh Chaddha will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and will mark the diva’s third collaboration with Aamir after Talaash and 3 Idiots.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

