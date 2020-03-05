PHOTOS: Aamir Khan takes break from Laal Singh Chaddha shooting to be a chief guest at an event in Chandigarh

Aamir Khan, who is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh, was recently spotted attending an event in the city as a chief guest.

’s fans are over the moon ever since Mr Perfectionist had announced his next project as Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the Thugs of Hindostan actor is working hard on the movie. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the official remake of Hollywood classic 1994 release Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Given the audience’s high expectations, Aamir has been working hard on the movie and is currently shooting in Punjab’s Chandigarh city.

However, recently, the Taare Zameen Par star took a break from Laal Singh Chaddha shooting was seen attending a sports event in the city as the guest of honour. In the pictures, Aamir was spotted in a casual look and was wearing a blue coloured t-shirt with denims and trendy shoes. He completed his looks with an icy-blue coloured cap and specs and was his swag made his fans skip a heartbeat.

Take a look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan’s recent pics from a sports even in Chandigarh:

Talking about the Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie will feature Aamir in the role of a Sikh. He had even shared his turbaned look and got the fans craving for more. Helmed by Advait Chandan, this much awaited movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Interestingly, the movie will mark Bebo’s third collaboration with Mr Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas this year.

