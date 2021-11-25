PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan exudes charm in camouflage jacket & denims as he gets papped in the city

He is once again ready to exude his charm on-screens through his upcoming movie ‘Bob Biswas’. Yes, we are talking about Abhishek Bachchan. The actor recently dropped the trailer of his upcoming thriller flick and left his fans excited. Abhishek recently grabbed all the eyeballs as he spoke about the massive physical transformation that he underwent for the role and revealed hat he gained a total weight of around 105 kg. Owing to the work commitments, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted along with Sujoy Ghosh in the city late night on November 24.

The ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ actor grabbed paps' attention as he was seen sporting a comfortable yet a very stylish attire. Abhishek was seen sporting a camouflage black and grey jacket teamed up with blue denims and white t-shirt underneath. He wore comfortable sports shoes and completed his entire look. Abhishek paused and posed for the shutterbugs along with Sujoy Ghosh who also kept his look comfortable for the day.

Speaking about his physical transformation, Abhishek told India Today, "I did it in Guru 14-15 years ago, I did it for Bob, I put on a bit of weight for Big Bull because the role required it. But for Bob I had to push it to another level. I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes you know."

