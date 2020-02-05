PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan gets a surprise birthday party on the sets of Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th birthday on the sets of his upcoming film based on assassin Bob Biswas.

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th birthday today. Last evening, the actor ringed in his birthday with his family. Abhishek cut his cake with wifey , baby daughter Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan and . Junior Bachchan's happiness knew no bounds as the family got together for the close-knit celebrations. Aishwarya shared the pictures fon her social media handle with a cute caption as she wished her hubby and Abhishek replied with heart emoticons.

The actor has been shooting for his upcoming Netflix film Bob Biswas. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan received a surprise birthday party on the sets of his film. The team got him a big collage of his childhood pictures with parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. It read ' Happy Birthday Bob Biswas'. The actor also cut a customised cake brought by his team.

Nomoshkar from the sets of #BobBiswas!

To a special birthday celebration for a very special person! Happy Birthday @juniorbachchan! pic.twitter.com/lgP6vWSZit — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) February 5, 2020

Bob Biswas is a rare assassin in the history of Bollywood. Saswata Chatterjee made for a spine-chilling contract killer seven years back in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani. His character died in the film but left an impressive mark on the lovers of cinema. Thus, a prequel starring Abhishek Bachchan to play the bespectacled contract killer, Bob Biswal was announced. "Nomoshkar!" his trademark gesture will soon be popularised with Junior Bachchan taking up the role. The film will unveil how Bob Biswas became a serial killer.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has also been roped in for 's The Big Bull, a film based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992. "The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.", Junior Bachchan wrote as he shared the first look poster of the film on social media a couple of days ago.

