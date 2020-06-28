PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan steps out in the city for dubbing in a cool and casual avatar

Abhishek Bachchan is seen in a light-coloured hoodie paired with black coloured trousers. The Manmarziyaan actor's overall look was complimented by funky white coloured sneakers.

The Hindi film industry is slowly getting back to work after a nationwide Coronavirus lockdown had suspended all the film work. Among those who have returned to work is Abhishek Bachchan. The Bunty Aur Babli actor was spotted in the city as he stepped out for dubbing. The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna star was seen in a cool and casual avatar. Abhishek Bachchan is seen donning a light-coloured hoodie paired with black coloured trousers. The Manmarziyaan actor's overall look was complimented by funky white coloured sneakers.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has some interesting projects coming up in the future. The Bol Bachchan actor will be seen in films like, The Big Bull, Ludo, and Bob Biswas. Abhishek Bachchan will also feature in web series called, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The web series is expected to be a crime drama. The fans and followers of the Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan are hoping to see the actor on the big screen very soon. The actor has now begun work on the dubbing process, hinting that there is indeed progress happening on the projects he is involved in.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's photos

The country is now slowly in the process of unlocking after a strict nationwide lockdown. Some of the film releases had been postponed while some films took the OTT route for their release. Filmmakers also had to suspend their shooting and production work after the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Credits :manav manglani

