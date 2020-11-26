  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas revealed as actor gets snapped on sets in Kolkata

Abhishek Bachchan's first look directly from the sets of Bob Biswas in Kolkata reminded us of the terror of the killer from Kahaani. Check out the photos below.
8863 reads Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas revealed.PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas revealed as actor gets snapped on sets in Kolkata.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Earlier this year in January, Abhishek Bachchan kickstarted the shooting for Bob Biswas but the lockdown in March ensured that everyone stayed indoors. The actor has now now resumed the film's shooting and is back on sets in Kolkata. Thanks to the paparazzi, we recently got to see Abhishek's first look directly from the sets of Bob Biswas. Yes, Abhishek and co-star Chitrangadha Singh were snapped on Wednesday evening. 

While Chitrangadha was snapped in a red dress and shoes walking on set, Abhishek was seen arriving while trying to hide his look with a big white umbrella. However, the actor's look as Bob Biswas, a psychopath killer, was revealed when he was snapped at a distance. 

Abhishek was snapped wearing big round glasses, a straight hair wig and a blue shirt with grey trousers. Not just that, the actor's overall appearance was also starkly different as he appeared slightly on the heavier side as well as with a stomach paunch. 

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas: 

Actor Saswata Chatterjee played Bob Biswas and made for a spine-chilling killer in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani. His character died in the film but it left an impressive mark on many. Thus, a prequel starring Abhishek Bachchan to play the bespectacled contract killer, Bob Biswas was announced last November. "Nomoshkar!" his trademark gesture will soon be popularised with Junior Bachchan taking up the role.  

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan bids farewell to veteran WWE wrestler The Undertaker, recalls being in awe as a teenager

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan gets a surprise birthday party on the sets of Bob Biswas
PHOTOS: The Big Bull's Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Nikita Dutta arrive on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence sealed & sanitised by BMC, Mumbai Police barricades nearby area
PICS: Saif Ali Khan takes a walk while being on phone outside his house; Abhishek Bachchan steps out post work
PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan steps out in the city for dubbing in a cool and casual avatar
Abhishek Bachchan Upcoming Movies 2020: From Bob Biswas to The Big Bull, Junior Bachchan's films this year
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement