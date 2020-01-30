PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani take their Malang fever to the next level as they go for a bike ride

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani go for a bike ride in the city for Malang promotions.

Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu are all set for their upcoming film Malang's release. As the film is inching close to its release, the actors have been going all out and about for the promotions. Being the leading pair, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have gone on a promotional spree. From making stylish appearances to painting the town red, the two are making noise for all the right reasons.

As seen in the trailer, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have an eye for adventure! Taking their Malang fever to the next level, Aditya and Disha have recently been spotted going for a bike ride in the city and the pictures are making us want to join them in their fun ride. Aditya and Disha make a good looking match on the screen and watching them stun together in real life is indeed a visual delight as well! Dolled up in a white sweater, Disha sat behind Aditya as he rode the bike in the city. Check it out:

Speaking of their film, Malang is a revenge story starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as the lead pair and Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. The film highlights their passionate love story and explores Aditya's dark character who gets his kick in killing people. Anil Kapoor dons the cop uniform to track him down and his lunatic laugh gives a glimpse of his wilderness while Kunal Kemmu plays a strong role.

Also read: Malang: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur starrer granted 'A' certificate with cuts for drug related terms

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More