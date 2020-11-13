PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar spotted arriving at Alia Bhatt's house for Diwali

Alia Bhatt has turned host for her friends from the film fraternity this time on the occasion of Diwali. Check out the pictures.

The entire country is indulged in the celebration of Diwali and social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of the same. Although this year has not proved to be a good one amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, that has not been able to dampen the spirit of the people who have come together to fight the crisis together. However, everyone has been following the precautionary measures while engaging in the festivities. The same goes for the celebs of Bollywood.

Just like every year, many of them have come together with their loved ones and friends to celebrate Diwali 2020. A few of them have also turned hosts and organized Diwali parties. The latest to organize a mini celebration is at her house in Bandra. The paparazzi has spotted and Aditya Roy Kapur as they arrived at the Student of the Year star’s house. Both of them are seen masked up while they step out in their respective cars.

Check out the pictures below:

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur collaborated together for the first time in the movie that released last year. It also featured , , Sanjay Dutt, and in the lead roles. Interestingly, Karan Johar helmed the movie. However, it could not create magic at the box office. After that, Alia and Aditya teamed up yet again for Sadak 2 that also featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The movie has been released on an OTT platform some time back.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan to Malaika Arora, stars who dazzled at celebrations last year

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×