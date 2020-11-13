  1. Home
PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar spotted arriving at Alia Bhatt's house for Diwali

Alia Bhatt has turned host for her friends from the film fraternity this time on the occasion of Diwali. Check out the pictures.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: November 14, 2020 12:18 am
PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar spotted arriving at Alia Bhatt's house for DiwaliPHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar spotted arriving at Alia Bhatt's house for Diwali
The entire country is indulged in the celebration of Diwali and social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of the same. Although this year has not proved to be a good one amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, that has not been able to dampen the spirit of the people who have come together to fight the crisis together. However, everyone has been following the precautionary measures while engaging in the festivities. The same goes for the celebs of Bollywood.

Just like every year, many of them have come together with their loved ones and friends to celebrate Diwali 2020. A few of them have also turned hosts and organized Diwali parties. The latest to organize a mini celebration is Alia Bhatt at her house in Bandra. The paparazzi has spotted Karan Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur as they arrived at the Student of the Year star’s house. Both of them are seen masked up while they step out in their respective cars.  

Check out the pictures below:

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur collaborated together for the first time in the movie that released last year. It also featured Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Interestingly, Karan Johar helmed the movie. However, it could not create magic at the box office. After that, Alia and Aditya teamed up yet again for Sadak 2 that also featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The movie has been released on an OTT platform some time back.

