PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu dressed to the nines for Malang promotions

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu dress their best as they get spotted in the city for Malang's promotion.

Team actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu have left no stone unturned to set the buzz around their film soaring high. From groovy songs to the thrilling trailer Malang promises a treat to the eyes! Going by the promotion pictures, the actors too are a visual delight. From making stylish appearances to bike rides, the actors have been going all out and about for their upcoming film and are keeping us hooked on to it.

Just a while ago, once again the leading star cast of Malang encompassing Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu made heads turned as they stepped out for the promotions. Each one of them dressed to the nines to promote their film. Looking dapper as always, Aditya Roy Kapur wore a denim jacket over an all-blue ensemble and flaunted a pair of shades. Kunal Kemmu too donned a light blue denim jacket with matching jeans and black tee. Anil Kapoor wore a blue blazer with black jeans and sports shoes, while Disha Patani looked beguiling in a red ensemble, flaunting her long tresses and red lips. Director Mohit Suri too posed with the team. Check it out:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a romantic thriller following the love story of Aditya and Disha's characters. It is essentially a revenge story that shows how a couple's seemingly perfect life comes crashing down when they get linked to a corrupt cop and his counterpart. The film is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

Also Read: Malang actor Disha Patani OPENS UP on Nepotism: At the end of the day, it’s the work that speaks

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More