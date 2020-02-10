PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani get mobbed by fans as they arrive at the screening of Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and others got mobbed by the fans as they arrived at the screening of Malang. Check out the pictures.

The much – awaited movie Malang was finally released into the theatres this Friday i.e. on February 7, 2020. As expected, the action thriller has been receiving positive responses from the audience. In the midst of all this, the makers and the star cast are still making sure that they promote the movie at every possible platform and place. Off late, they have also started attending the movie’s screening at some halls. We now have some exclusive pictures from the same.

Aditya Roy Kapur, , Kunal Kemmu and others paid a surprise visit to one of the movie halls in the city only to find a huge crowd of fans surrounding them for catching a glimpse of their favourite stars. Well, none of the actors seemed tensed about being mobbed by the fans and were very sporty and content. Aditya looked dapper in a black t – shirt and blue denims. Disha, on the other hand, looked chic as she wore a black crop top and denims. Kunal Kemmu also looked suave in a red t – shirt teamed up with matching denims and a jacket.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from Disha, Aditya and Kunal, the movie also features Anil Kapoor in a very significant role. It has been directed by Mohit Suri and is co – produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and others. The movie has been shot extensively in the beautiful locations of Goa and Mauritius. Malang was one of the most highly anticipated movies of this year and well, of course, it lived up to the expectations of the fans.

