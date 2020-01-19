PHOTOS: Aditya Roy Kapur opts for all grey as he heads to the dubbing studio with Malang director Mohit Suri

Aditya Roy Kapur makes for a perfect hunk in all grey as he heads to the dubbing studio with Malang director Mohit Suri.

Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang is just a few weeks away from hitting the screens. The Mohit Suri directorial stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. As the film is inching closer to its release, director Mohit Suri and the star cast is busy giving final touches to the same. Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri have been spotted at the dubbing studio. It seems like the actor headed to the dubbing studio in order to wrap a dubbing schedule while director Mohit Suri accompanied him.

Malang highlights the passionate love story between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's character. The sizzling chemistry between the two and their over the top good looks acts as a crowd puller. Speaking of good looks, Aditya Roy Kapur's shirtless picture flaunting his washboard abs in Malang does the talking for him. Be it his Instagram pictures, onscreen looks or paparazzi pictures, Aditya Roy Kapur makes the ladies go weak in the knees. Recently, the actor was papped heading to the dubbing studio with director Mohit Suri and he makes for a perfect hunk in an all-grey outfit.

Aditya opted for cool casuals as he stepped out. He wore a grey tee with grey jeans and slippers. He matched it with a blue cap and black sunnies. Not to miss his stubble beard that makes him look like a million bucks!

