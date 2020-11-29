PHOTOS: After Deepika & Siddhant, Ananya Panday & co star Dhairya Karwa get snapped as they leave for shoot

On Sunday evening, Ananya Panday was snapped at the Gateway with co-star Dhairya Karwa who will be seen along with the trio in Shakun Batra's film.

and co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi made their way to their shoot location on the outskirts of Mumbai early on Sunday morning. The duo were snapped at Gateway of India with their teams as they made their way to the ferry and even waved out to the paparazzi. Following them, on Sunday evening, Ananya Panday was snapped at the Gateway with co-star Dhairya Karwa who will be seen along with the trio in Shakun Batra's film.

Ananya was seen arriving at the tourist point with Dhairya. The actress kept her look super casual as she wore a pair of white shorts and a cute baby pink printed full-sleeve top. Ananya made sure to keep her mask on at all times as she and Dhairya seem to be engaged in a conversation. Looked like Ananya was busy paying attention to what Dhairya had to say as she quickly waved out to the paparazzi before heading out.

Take a look at Ananya and Dhairya's photos:

Dhairya Karwa was also seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. He will also be seen in 's '83. As for Shakun Batra's film, the storyline is not yet revealed but looks like will revolve around an urban love story. The cast and crew have already shot an extensive schedule in Goa. In Mumbai, Ananya, Deepika and SIddhant have also been snapped at various locations including studios and high rises.

