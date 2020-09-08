PHOTOS: After filing FIR against Sushant Singh’s sisters, Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office on Day 3

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau for Day 3 of interrogation; See PHOTOS

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau for Day 3 of investigation and unlike the first day, when Rhea was mobbed by the media outside the NCB office, today, Rhea immediately went inside the office as the NCB has ensured security for her. Now while Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda are under NCB’s custody, it was being reported that on Day 2 of investigation, Rhea Chakraborty was confronted with her brother.

Also, reports suggest that Rhea has firmly denied all charges of consumption of drugs, however, reports add that she was evasive on certain questions. That said, yesterday, after leaving the NCB office, Rhea Chakraborty reached the Bandra Police station and lodged an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters – Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, for prescribing drugs to SSR without consultation.

As per the FIR, Rhea has claimed that Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh acquired a ‘bogus medical prescription’ for the late actor and that Sushant died within five days of his sister Priyanka prescribing medicines for the deceased that are “banned under the NDPS Act, 1985 and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.” Also, as per a report in Times Now, it is being said that CBI will seek legal opinion on Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR. Earlier, Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, had addressed the media after Rhea’s FIR as he said that, “So this is clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter.”

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty files FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, Mumbai Police transfers case to CBI: Report

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×