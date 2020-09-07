  1. Home
PHOTOS: After Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty reaches NCB office after undergoing medical examination

After undergoing medical examination, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, arrives at the NCB office.
24128 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 11:45 am
Today morning, Rhea Chakraborty arrived for Day 2 of interrogation at the NCB office, and soon after, we papped brother Showik Chakraborty arriving at the NCB office after undergoing medical examination. Yes, as per reports, Showik, and Samuel Miranda were taken for medical examination and later, they were taken to the NCB office. While Samuel, Showik and Dipesh Sawant have been arrested and under the custody of the NCB, reports suggest that Showik, Samuel and Dipesh will be questioned along with Rhea today.

That said, after Showik’s arrest, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty issued a statement condemning the arrest of his 24-year-old son Showik Chakraborty as he said, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind.”

On Day 1 of interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly confessed of procuring drugs for Sushant through her brother. Earlier, in her statement to NCB, she said that she has never consumed drugs and also, during her interview, Rhea had said that Sushant used to consume marijuana and she was trying to stop him. Also, Rhea was interrogated for six hours by the anti-narcotics agency on Day 1

Check out the photos here:

