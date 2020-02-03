PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya glam up Armaan Jain's wedding

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan grace Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. Check out the photos right here.

, Abhishek Bachchan & have always had our attention when they attend events in and outside Mumbai. Anytime that the Bachchan trio is seen together, we know that along with them also comes a lot of glamour as well. And today, the three of them, as well as Amitabh Bachchan and , were snapped at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding.

All three of them, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya posed for happy photos for the paps. Aishwarya opted for a gorgeous silver-white gown while she kept her makeup subtle and left her hair open. Abhishek opted for a black traditional look while Aaradhya added some colour as she wore a red and silver gown and clung onto her mommy dearest. Check out their photos from the wedding right here:

Apart from the Bachchans, also present at the wedding were the likes of Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and family, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Taimur Ali Khan and , and many others. Meanwhile, while we did get a few glimpses of Armaan from the baaraat, we are still looking out to get a glimpse of the bride Anissa.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

