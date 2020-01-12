PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan step out for a weekend dinner with cutie Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were snapped in the city as they headed out with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Check out the photos right here.

Weekends are always for fun, and what better way to indulge in a fun outing than a dinner on the weekend. Celebrity spottings are a common phenomenon as everyone goes out and about in the city and well, that is indeed the best way to get a glimpse of what is in store for them on weekends and what do their outings look like. Apart from airport spottings, these pap diaries are also a thing on an everyday basis.

And last evening, and Abhishek Bachchan were snapped on a dinner outing along with daughter . All of them seemed to be super happy as they headed out and cutie Aaradhya is all smiles in these pictures. While Aaradhya and Abhishek decided to go twinning in a white sweatshirt and blue denim with white sneakers, Aishwarya opted for an all-black look for her outing.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and 's photos here:

On the work front, Abhishek is gearing up for his upcoming film Bob Biswas, and his venture with Shah Rukh Kha is sure one that has been in talks all over. In addition, there are also reports about Chitrangada Singh starring opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film.

