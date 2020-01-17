PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends Aaradhya Bachchan’s Sports Day event and stuns in an all black attire

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stylish appearance at daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s Sports Day event and we are in love with her style statement.

If there is one mother daughter duo who manages to break the internet with every picture of them, it has to be and . The Bachchan bahu makes sure to give every happiness to her little princess and also ensure giving her the best upbringing. From finding happiness in little things with Aaradhya to being there with her on all occasion, Aishwarya has certainly been giving the perfect motherhood goals to all the mothers. Recently, the Jazba actress was spotted at her daughter’s sports day event.

In the pictures, the Bachchan princess looked all pumped up as she walked out of the building’s premises post the event. Aaradhya was dressed in a navy blue coloured t-shirt and matching track pants which she had paired with sports shoes. She was all smiles as he waved at the paparazzi while making her way to her car. On the other hand, the blue-eyed beauty looked stunning in her black hoodie jacket which she had paired with black tights and grey shoes. Aishwarya was also spotted wearing sunglasses and was also carrying a black bag.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and ’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Aishwarya, who has been missing from the silver screen since her 2018 release Fanney Khan, will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s much talked about movie Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). According to media reports, Aishwarya will be seen playing a double role in the movie which also stars Vikram, Karthi and Trisha in key roles.

Credits :Manav Manglani

