PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the prayer meet of the late make up artist Subhash Vagal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the prayer meet of the late make-up artist Subhash Vagal. Check out the pictures.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star attended the prayer meet of the late make up artist Subhash Vagal. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress was dressed in black as she made her way to attend the prayer meet of the make-up artist Subhash Vagal who was fondly known as Subbu. The former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who featured in films like Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices and Fanney Khan will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam film, Ponniyin Selvan. The former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who wowed the fans and film audience with films like Dil Ka Rishta, Taal, Umrao Jaan, The Pink Panther 2 and Dhoom 2 will be playing the lead in the ace director Mani Ratnam film, Ponniyin Selvan.

The film recently made headlines when the lyricist Vairamuthu was removed from the film owing to MeToo allegations. On December 13, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan had officially announced the names of the cast and crew of the film. Vairamuthu's name was not mentioned in the list of names. As per recent reports on the Mani Ratnam film, nearly eight women including singer Chinmayi Sripaada had accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct when the MeToo movement in 2018 was making headlines.

Despite the allegations by so many women, lyricist Vairamuthu got many work opportunities and was present at several industry events. The fans and film audience are eager to see the former beauty queen and actress on the silver screen with a powerful role.

Check out the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan below:

Credits :manav manglani

Read More