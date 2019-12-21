PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal in her beige coloured suit for Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is working on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, won our hearts with her ethereal look during daughter Aardhya Bachchan’a annual day function:

If there is one actress in Bollywood who has stunned the world with her flawless beauty, panache and impeccable acting prowess, it definitely is . The blue-eyed beauty has been ruling the millions of hearts ever since she made her big debut over two decades ago. Not only does she ace the art of the setting the silver screen on fire, but her fashion statements have also been a thing both on and of the screen. Although Aishwarya is in her 40’s, the former beauty queen is ageing like a fine wine and her recent pics are a proof to it.

Recently, the Bachchan bahu was spotted during daughter ’s annual day function. In the pictures, the Bachchan princess was seen dressed perfectly for her classical performance as she was accompanied by mommy Aishwarya. The Jodha Akbar actress was seen wearing a beige coloured suit with white embroidery on it. While Aishwarya was looking like a sight to behold in her ethnic wear, she completed her look with a net dupatta and silver Punjabi jutti.

Take a look at Aishwarya Bachchan’s pics from Aaradhya’s annual function:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan in 2018. As of now, the diva is working on Mani Ratnam’s much talked about movie Ponniyin Selvan wherein she will, reportedly, be playing a double role. The movie is said to be based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni).

