PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is all smiles as she visits her dance class

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are all smiles as they get papped outside the latter's dance class.

has always been a doting mom to her daughter . Accompanying her to award shows and events, Aaradhya has always been a mumma's girl! Aishwarya too is inseparable from her little girl. Be it her dance class or school functions, the actress is always found along with Aaradhya. Not long ago, Aishwarya also attended the sports day function held at Aaradhya's school, giving the perfect motherhood goals to all the mothers.

Just a while ago, the mother daughter duo was spotted outside Aaradhya's dance class in a car and the 8 years old little munchkin was all smiles on visiting her class. Aaradhya seems to be extremely fond of dancing. Recently, she performed a classical dance at the annual function held at her school where dad Abhishek Bachchan and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan too marked their attendance to see their little girl perform on the stage.

Check out today's pictures:

Aaradhya looks like a happy child while yummy mummy Aishwarya is all smiles as she poses for the camera. The actress looks flawless flaunting her fresh makeup face. Keeping the style quotient high, Aishwarya has also put on a pair of blue shades and we are all hearts for this mother daughter pair.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan decks up for annual day, Abhishek & Big B join in

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More