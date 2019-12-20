PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan decks up for annual day, Abhishek & Big B join in

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan attend Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day as she is all set for her performance. Check out the photos here.

It is that time of the year again when the Bachchans step out for 's annual day performance. And just like every year, Aaradhya was decked up for a nice classical performance at her school annual dance. While mommy held onto her as they entered the school, also accompanying her for the performance were Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan and photos from the evening are here.

For the evening, Aishwarya looked pretty in a pink salwar suit and was beaming with joy while Abhishek wore a white hoodie and kept it rather casual. Big B, on the other hand, made sure he kept it regal as always and wore blue for the evening. He also waved at the paps, while both Aishwarya and Aaradhya seemed to be all geared up for the performance tonight. Abhishek, on the other hand, had his back towards the camera.

Check out photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, , and Big B:

On the work front, Aishwarya is gearing up for her upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial, and next up, she will also be seen in Gulab Jamun co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Both films are slated for a December 2020 release.

