PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn and Kajol twin in black as they arrive at the airport

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol have been recently snapped together by the paparazzi as they arrive at the airport. Check out the latest pictures of the lovely couple.

and Kajol are one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 1999 and have been inseparable since then. Well, the good news is that this amazing couple will be seen together again in the big screen after almost 11 years in the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The biographical period action movie is all set to hit the theatres next year.

Ajay and Kajol have been quite busy these days and have been juggling from place to place in order to complete all their pending tasks related to the movie – be it promotions or be it trailer launch. Recently, the two of them have been snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived together at the airport. The best part was that they were twinning in black outfits. Kajol wore a black top teamed up with a matching blazer and striped pants. Ajay Devgn opted for a black t – shirt and matching denims.

Check out the latest pictures of Ajay Devgn and Kajol below:

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn will be portraying the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kajol will play his wife, Savitribai Malusare. Moreover, will be portraying the role of Uday Bhan in the movie. The movie also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Jagapathi Babu, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo and others in significant roles. It is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020.

