PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are back in the bay post anniversary celebrations

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna have been snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the airport post their anniversary getaway. Check out their pictures.

and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them have been married for almost two decades now and set major relationship goals for all the other couples out there. Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot back in the year 2001 and are currently the doting parents of two children – Aarav and . Recently, the adorable couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and jetted off for a mini vacation.

Now that the two of them are back in the bay, we have their pictures too! Akshay and Twinkle have been snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the airport after returning from their anniversary getaway. Akshay kept it simple as he wore a blue coloured sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of grey joggers and matching shoes. On the other hand, Twinkle wore a long white shirt with dramatic sleeves teamed up with black jeggings and matching shoes. She also draped a printed blue scarf around her neck which further complimented her attire.

Check out the latest pictures of and Twinkle Khanna below:

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s latest release Good Newwz co – starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has performed well at the box office. He has some interesting projects coming up this year too. Akshay will be collaborating with Kiara Advani again in Laxmmi Bomb. He has been paired up opposite in Sooryavanshi which has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay will also star alongside Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Pandey.

