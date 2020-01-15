PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna make for a happy couple as they jet off for anniversary celebrations

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were snapped at the airport today, check out the photos right here.

and Twinkle Khanna have been married for almost two decades now, and well, they still never fail to shell out couple goals from time to time. Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001, and the two of them have two kids, a daughter and son Aarav Kumar. Both Akshay and Twinkle are not only great parents but they are also an adorable couple and we definitely cannot get enough of these two.

And today, Akshay and Twinkle were snapped at the airport as they headed out for their anniversary getaway. Akshay kept it casual and sported a bright blue jumpsuit while Twinkle Khanna too, decided to keep it simple yet stylish as she paired blue denim with a red shirt and carried a side bag along with it. She sure seemed to be happy as she was snapped at the airport. Check out Akshay and Twinkle's photos from the airport right here:

On the work front, Akshay's latest outing, Goos Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani has performed well at the box office, while Housefull 4 too, managed to do well as far as the numbers are concerned. Recently, the actor has been in the news for being in talks for a film with .

