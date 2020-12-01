  1. Home
PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar arrives to meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a hotel

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was earlier scheduled to meet 41 Bollywood celebs in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar happens to be one of them.
Earlier, reports stated that Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath will be coming to Mumbai to hold talks over a hi-tech film city that will be developed in Noida. He is supposed to meet a few Bollywood celebs and industrialists so as to give shape to the entire plan. And now that he is there, the meeting schedules seem to have already begun. For the unversed, the CM is reportedly scheduled to meet 41 celebs from the film industry.

A little while back, the paparazzi spotted Akshay Kumar as he stepped out in his car to meet UP’s CM. He is seen heading towards the Trident Hotel situated in the city. The Bachchan Pandey actor is seen clad in an all-black outfit as he drives his car towards the destination. He adheres to the current rules and regulations and is seen wearing a white mask while heading to the place. He is seen surrounded by a contingent of security while entering the hotel.

Check out the pictures below:

Akshay Kumar’s last released movie was Laxmii co-starring Kiara Advani. He now has a couple of interesting projects lined up. One of them is Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif that is awaiting its release. A few weeks ago, the actor also completed the shooting schedule of Bell Bottom co-starring Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and others. His upcoming movie Prithviraj marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar. He will then be seen alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re. Apart from that, the actor also has Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.  

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez hopes to have a 'blast' with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon as she joins Bachchan Pandey

Credits :Viral Bhayani

