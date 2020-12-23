PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & his Atrangi Re co star Sara Ali Khan are at their goofiest best on the sets

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, Atrangi Re also features South star Dhanush. Meanwhile, check out some of the BTS pictures.

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of buzz of late it is definitely Atrangi Re. The entire cast and crew went to Agra a few days ago to shoot for some of the scenes for the movie. One couldn’t stop but get intrigued after getting a glimpse of the BTS pictures of the actors and the crew from the sets as most of the scenes were shot against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal.

Speaking of this, we have come across a few more exclusive pictures of and Sara Ali Khan from the sets of the romantic drama. The best part is that both of them are seen at their goofiest best in most of the pictures. For instance, Khiladi Kumar, who is seen dressed as a mighty emperor, could be seen holding a rose in his hands and gesturing towards the other side. Moreover, the camera also caught moments of his fun banter with Sara who looked beautiful in a pink and yellow outfit.

Check out the pictures below:

However, Dhanush, who also plays the lead in Atrangi Re, was missing from the scenes. However, the South star did share a BTS picture of himself sitting in front of the Taj Mahal a few days ago. Talking about the romantic drama, it has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and others. Moreover, its music has been composed by AR Rahman. It is slated to be released next year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

