PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh step out for Good Newwz promotions

If there is one movie which has been making a lot of headlines off late, it is definitely Good Newwz. It is probably the last Bollywood to be released in the year 2019. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The star cast of Good Newwz has left no stone unturned in promoting it at every possible platform. All of them have been juggling from one place to another for this purpose.

Recently, the star cast of the movie including , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani got snapped by the paparazzi again as they stepped out for promotions. All of them looked amazing in classy and trendy outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a denim on denim looked in which she looked stunning. Kiara Advani also stole the limelight in a pink pantsuit. Akshay looked dapper in an all – grey outfit. Diljit Dosanjh wore a blue shirt and matching denims.

Talking about the movie Good Newwz, it has been co – produced by , Shashank Khaitan and is directed by Raj Mehta. Apart from the main cast, the movie also features Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Anjana Sukhani and others in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is scheduled to be released on December 27, 2019. Moreover, some of the movie’s songs like Sauda Khara Khara, Chandigarh Mein and Maana Dil have already become chartbusters.

