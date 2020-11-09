PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar returns to Mumbai in a private plane as he gears up of Laxmii premiere

Akshay Kumar will be seen in an unusual avatar in Laxmii which will be releasing tonight on OTT platforms. The Raghava Lawrence directorial also features Kiara Advani in the lead.

has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, the superstar is gearing up for his first release of the year. We are talking about Laxmii which has been the talk of the town since its inception. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie has been creating a lot of buzz as it will be presenting our Khiladi Kumar in a never seen before avatar. Besides, the intriguing trailer of Laxmii has added on to the audience’s excitement for the horror comedy.

As everyone is waiting for Laxmii’s premiere tonight on OTT platforms, Akshay and the team of Laxmii are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. After promoting the film in the national capital, the Good Newzz actor has returned to the city today in a private plane. He was accompanied by Laxmii producer Shabinaa Khan. In the pics, Akshay was seen dressed in a black coloured hoodie paired with matching comfy track pants, a black cap and a pair of white sneakers. He was also wearing a mask in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak as he made his way to the car.

Take a look at ’s recent pics:

For the uninitiated, Laxmii happens to be the Bollywood remake of 2011 released Tamil film Kanchana. The movie will present Akshay in a never seen before role as he will be seen donning a saree for the first time onscreen. In fact, he had also opened up about facing difficulties with performing in a saree and even claimed that Laxmii has been the most mentally intensive he has played in 30 years of his career. Apart from Akshay, Laxmii will also feature Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

