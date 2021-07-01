PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar rocks a comfy black outfit as he was papped outside a dubbing studio

Akshay Kumar was seen sporting a casual look which consisted of a plain black t-shirt. Take a look at the pictures.

In the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of hype about B-town’s superstar ’s upcoming song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat. As a sequel to the Jolly LLB 2 actor’s popular track Filhall, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the forthcoming single which also stars Nupur Sanon. Ever since the teaser for the song was unveiled, netizens have taken over the social media platforms in anticipation of witnessing their beloved actors back for the sequel track.

With the dipping Covid 19 cases, people have resumed their work duties and the situation is slowly going back to normalcy. Recently, Akshay has been spotted numerous times heading out in the city. Now, the Airlift actor was spotted by the paps as he made his way to the dubbing studio. The star was seen sporting a casual look which consisted of a plain black t-shirt. Along with his easy going look, the star was also seen donning a white coloured face mask as he following the social distancing norms in public.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is all prepped to be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s directorial film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Besides this, the star also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, in which he will be seen next to . The movie will have special cameo appearances of and and it is speculated that the cop drama will be released during Independence day weekend.

Also Read| Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Teaser: Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon’s track is about heartbreak; Song to be out on July 6

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×