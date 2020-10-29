PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar spotted in the city by paps as he steps out for work

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next movie titled Laxmii. Meanwhile, check out his latest pictures.

is currently gearing up for his movie Laxmii that is scheduled to be released on November 9, 2020. In between all of this, the actor is also prepping for his other upcoming projects. Given his work schedules, it won’t be wrong to call him one of the busiest celebs in current times. The paparazzi often catch a glimpse of Akki whenever he steps out in the public domain. The actor likes to keep it simple whenever he steps out.

As we speak of this, we have got hold of some of the exclusive pictures of the Prithviraj star as he stepped out in his car a few hours back. Akshay is seen adhering to the present rules and regulations as he wears a mask while being seated inside. He keeps it simple and casual as he is seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a matching cap that has become almost a signature style of many other B-town actors in current times.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about his movie Laxmii, it was earlier named Laxmmi Bomb but its makers changed the title recently after having a discussion with the CBFC about the same. The movie features Akshay alongside Kiara Advani. Apart from this, will also be seen in Bell Bottom that also features Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta. The actor and the rest of the crew jetted off to Scotland some time back to finish shooting the same. He will then feature in the historical drama Prithviraj that has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

