PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta head to Delhi for Bell Bottom trailer launch.

In just a few hours, 's next big project will roll out. The actor's film Bell Bottom starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and will be dropping its trailer today. However, it won't be a regular trailer launch. In fact, the trailer will be launched in Delhi. The team of Bell Bottom were snapped at the Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday heading to Delhi for the trailer launch.

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs together. Accompanying them were 's family members including wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter . Lara Dutta was snapped separately arriving at the airport around the same time.

Producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh were also snapped along with the film's cast. The team is now headed to Delhi and will be launching Bell Bottom's trailer from the national capital.

Check out the photos of Bell Bottom cast below:

