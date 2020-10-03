PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor touchdown in Mumbai after successfully accomplishing mission 'Bell Bottom'

After completing the shoot of Bell Bottom in a start to finish schedule in the UK, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor returned to Mumbai via a private flight. The two stars were snapped at the airport late in the night as they returned.

and Vaani Kapoor have been in the headlines over the past few days as they managed to complete their film Bell Bottom in a start to finish schedule in the UK amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The actor had shared a photo with his co-star before jetting off from the UK and was elated to announce the successful completion of the shoot. However, the two stars landed in the wee hours of the night in Mumbai and were happy to pose for the paparazzi after successfully accomplishing Mission 'Bell Bottom.'

Akshay along with Vaani arrived last night at the private airport in Mumbai. The two were seen striking a cool pose together as they came out of the airport and posed for the photographers. In the photos, Akshay is seen clad in a black tee with jeans with a matching tee and a beige overcoat. Along with this, the actor had don shades and looked handsome as he posed with the gorgeous co-star Vaani. On the other hand, Vaani too looked gorgeous.

Clad in a white top with bell-bottom jeans, Vaani looked like a sight to behold as she stood next to her co-star Akshay and posed for the paparazzi. The two were elated to have accomplished a complete shoot of their film amid the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at Akshay and Vaani's photos from the airport:

Akshay had even shared a poster this week of his upcoming film with Vaani after completing the shooting of the film. Bell Bottom also stars and Lara Dutta. It is an espionage thriller based on the 80s hijack. Akshay plays the role of a spy who comes in to save the day. It is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Vashu Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani. It is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom teaser to be launched in the first week of October

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×