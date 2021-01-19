PHOTOS: Alaya F snapped with rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray outside a dance studio in the city.

While Alaya and Aaishvary did not pose together, they were seen stepping outside the same car and heading to a dance studio. Check out their photos below.

Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F made her debut last year in January and ever since then the actress has slowly but steadily captured fans and the audiences. Alaya's social media presence is unmissable and so are her dance videos and yoga posts which keep fans hooked. On Tuesday, Alaya was snapped in the city and accompanying her was rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray.

While the duo did not pose together, they were seen stepping outside the same car. While Alaya posed first for the paparazzi, Aaishvary was seen walking solo behind Alaya. The duo were snapped outside a dance studio. The actress sent social media buzzing about her rumoured relationship with Aaishvary when she was present in Dubai last year with his family to celebrate his birthday.

Aaishvary Thackeray's mum Smita Thackeray was also present for the bash as she took to Instagram to share a video of her son. Smita had mentioned Alaya in the caption as she wrote, "Bring in Birthday #AaishvaryThackeray#Son#dubai #Play Restaurant #Good music with #alayaf #Fayzal Zarooni #prashitachaudhary #Fun night." In fact, Alaya's 22nd birthday photos on her Instagram include several photos of her and Aaishvary.

Check out Alaya and Aaishvary's latest photos below:

Aaishvary was also seen attending Alaya's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman's premiere last year. For the unversed, Aaishvary is the grandson of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

