  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Alaya F snapped with rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray outside a dance studio in the city

While Alaya and Aaishvary did not pose together, they were seen stepping outside the same car and heading to a dance studio. Check out their photos below.
16742 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Alaya F snapped with rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray outside a dance studio in the city.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F made her debut last year in January and ever since then the actress has slowly but steadily captured fans and the audiences. Alaya's social media presence is unmissable and so are her dance videos and yoga posts which keep fans hooked. On Tuesday, Alaya was snapped in the city and accompanying her was rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray. 

While the duo did not pose together, they were seen stepping outside the same car. While Alaya posed first for the paparazzi, Aaishvary was seen walking solo behind Alaya. The duo were snapped outside a dance studio. The actress sent social media buzzing about her rumoured relationship with Aaishvary when she was present in Dubai last year with his family to celebrate his birthday. 

Aaishvary Thackeray's mum Smita Thackeray was also present for the bash as she took to Instagram to share a video of her son. Smita had mentioned Alaya in the caption as she wrote, "Bring in Birthday #AaishvaryThackeray#Son#dubai #Play Restaurant #Good music with #alayaf #Fayzal Zarooni #prashitachaudhary #Fun night." In fact, Alaya's 22nd birthday photos on her Instagram include several photos of her and Aaishvary. 

Check out Alaya and Aaishvary's latest photos below:  

Aaishvary was also seen attending Alaya's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman's premiere last year. For the unversed, Aaishvary is the grandson of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alaya F joins Bal Thackeray's grandson in Dubai to celebrate his birthday; Smita Thackeray shares video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora is feeling blue as she steps out for her workout, Alaya F snapped post her dance class
Malaika Arora keeps busy on the phone as she exits Pilates session & we wonder who's on the other side; PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana gives a thumbs up to the paps, Parineeti Chopra snapped in her workout gear
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts growing baby bump as she gets snapped near her new residence
PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for a dinner date in the city
PHOTOS: Sanjay Dutt steps out with sister Priya Dutt as they get snapped outside a restaurant in the city