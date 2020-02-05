PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she celebrates a fan's birthday as they bake a cake together

Alia Bhatt has a fun time with her fan as she celebrates her birthday with a huge glee on her face. Check out the photos right here.

Fans are an integral part of any celebrity's life given there is a lot that they do in making them who they are and bring them where they stand. And well, when those fans get a chance to meet the celebrity that they idolize or just anyone that they adore a lot, it turns out to be special moment for them and a similar such thing happened with a fan of 's as she celebrated her birthday with her.

Photos of Alia Bhatt and the fan have been doing the rounds and we can definitely see the happiness on both their faces. Together, they all baked a cake and celebrated the fan's birthday as well. A photo of Alia covering the fan's eyes also has our attention and well, both of them were also dressed to impress. Alia looked chic as she added a pop of colour by pairing her blue denims with a neon crop and orange heels to go with it.

On the work front, Alia has multiple films lined up ahead and is gearing up for the release of upcoming film with , Brahmastra. The actress has also been working on Sadak 2 with father Mahesh Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will also be seen in KJo's Takht and Rajamouli's RRR.

