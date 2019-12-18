PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she exits Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra’s house; Movie on the cards?

Alia Bhatt was snapped last night as she was exiting Shakun Batra’s house. The Raazi star was all smiles as the Kapoor & Sons director walked her out. Check it out.

Often when actors meet up their director friends, their fans get excited about the dio working together in the near future. Speaking of this, last night, a smiling was snapped exiting Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra’s house. The two have worked together in the , co-starrer family drama in which Alia played the female lead. Since then, the director-actor duo have been friends. Alia recently made her way back from Varanasi after shooting with for Brahmastra.

Last night, Alia was snapped when Shakun was walking her to the car. In the photos, Shakun can be seen accompanying the Raazi star as she exits his house. In the photos, Alia can be seen smiling wide as she walks out with the director. The Raazi star can be seen clad in a check white and blue shirt with a white tank top and black pants. Alia left her hair open and was seen sporting flats with the casual look.

As Alia walked towards her car with Shakun, she was all smiles. The director too was seen clad in a casual tee with beige pants. Since the photos surfaced on social media, Alia’s fans wonder if the two are planning to work together in a film. Meanwhile, Shakun has been in the news reportedly for his next film starring and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. As per reports, Ananya Panday might also be a part of the film.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, Alia just wrapped up a schedule of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Prior to Varanasi, Brahmastra was being shot in Manali. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is one of the most talked about films. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . As per reports, Brahmastra will release in the summer of 2020. Apart from this, Alia also has Takht, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Credits :Manav Manglani

