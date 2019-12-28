PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor keep it casual as they jet off for their New Year celebrations

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at the airport later in the evening today. Check out the photos right here.

and have sure been one of the most talked about B-town couples, and not just for their relationship, but also their movies and all the work they have lined up ahead of them. And now, with New Year's almost here, all the celebrities have started heading out of the city, and many out of the country to ring in New Year's in style with their loved ones, and well, photos have started pouring in already.

And tonight, Alia and Ranbir were snapped at the airport today, and well, looks like it is time for them to kickstart their New Year vacation in style, and both of them sure seemed to be pumped up about it. Alia put together denim on denim look with a red bag and brown shoes to go with the look, making sure yet another of her airport look has all of our attention. Meanwhile, Ranbir put together two neutral shades together and white sneakers to go with it.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photos here:

On the work front, Alia has kickstarted shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and will also be seen co-starring Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Ranbir, on the other hand, is also gearing up for upcoming film co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

