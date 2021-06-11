PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt catches up with her girl squad as the COVID 19 restrictions are relaxed in the city

Alia Bhatt made a style statement in casuals as she stepped out to meet her girl gang.

It’s been over a year when the COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation. While India had undergone a lockdown for several months, the nation witnessed a similar situation in 2021 during the second wave of the deadly virus. As the situation is finally coming under control, the COVID 19 restrictions have been relaxed lately in several cities including Maharashtra. And as there has been some relaxation in the lockdown, decided to take it as an opportunity to meet her girl gang.

Yes! The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was spotted in the city as she met her school friends with sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the pics, Alia looked stunning as she opted for a casual look for her girls day out. The Raazi star wore a baby pink coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with black shorts and a pair of black sneakers. Alia was also carrying a Christian Dior book tote bag. She completed her look with a back pony and loops and also made sure to wear a mask to follow the COVID 19 protocols.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the kitty which include SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, it is also reported Alia will be teaming up with Ram Charan for another big project with filmmaker Shankar. Reports suggest Ram Charan recommended Alia Bhatt for his next big project with Indian 2 director Shankar, however, there has been no official announcement about the same.

