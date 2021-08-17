PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt does classic fashion like no other, stuns in stylish casuals as she gets papped in the city

It’s almost a decade since Alia Bhatt stepped into showbiz with the 2012 Karan Johar film, ‘Student Of The Year’. In her career, the actress has delivered several memorable performances on the big screen, in films like ‘Highway’, ‘Udta Punjab’, and ‘Raazi’. Her popular and critically acclaimed performances have made the actress quite loved among audiences, and hence, she enjoys a huge fan following online as well. Apart from her films, Alia has continuously upped her fashion game too, as is evident from the numerous times she is papped, and her Instagram grid featuring her glamorous pictures.

On Monday, Alia was once again spotted by the paparazzi at Versova Jetty. She looked her stylish best as she opted for a classic and effortless look. The actress wore a sleeveless white crop top, and paired it with light blue ripped denim. The white top-blue denim combination is old as time, but Alia managed to keep it fresh and uber cool. She had her hair in a clean pony tail, and wore a black face mask too. Alia completed the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers, that matched her top. The Highway actress kept on walking as the shutterbugs clicked her from a distance.

Check out Alia’s photos from Monday here:

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Katiawadi’. Apart from that, she is also busy working in ‘Darlings’ – her first film under her production house, ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’.

