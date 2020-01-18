PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt enjoys her weekend with mom Soni Razdan as she heads out in the city

Alia Bhatt was snapped with mother Soni Razdan in the city earlier in the evening today. Check out the photos here.

is definitely the talk of the town and rightly so, as the first look of her upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi was revealed this past week. Alia sure does have an interesting line up of films ahead, and while that is that, the actress has also been keeping in the news otherwise. Earlier in the evening today, Alia was snapped with her mommy Soni Razdan while going out and about in the city.

Alia kept it super casual and while she decided to go makeup-free, she sported ripped denim with a white t-shirt and pink slippers to go with it. She still managed to look chic in her casual avatar. Her mother too, kept it casual as she paired blue denim with a printed shirt and layered it with a black cardigan. A weekend spent with your mother sure sounds like a great idea, doesn't it?

Check out Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan's photos here:

On the work front, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is also gearing up for upcoming film with , Brahmastra. The actress has also been prepping up for a film with father Mahesh Bhatt, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from these films, we will also see Alia in Takht as well as RRR.

