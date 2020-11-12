PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in her casual wear as she gets papped in the city
Alia Bhatt is on a roll these days and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline and she is working hard for the same. Interestingly, Alia has been making the headlines not just for her professional front but also for her style statements. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is known for her classy fashion sense and never fails to impress the fashion police with her panache every time she steps out in the city.
Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia once again made heads turn as she was papped by the paparazzi today. In the pics, the Kalank actress was seen dressed in a cute baby pink coloured sweatshirt which as boasting a cartoon character in the front. Alia had paired the sweatshirt with denims and a pair of pink sneakers. She had completed her look by tying her hair with a clutcher and was also wearing a baby pink coloured mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak. Reportedly, Alia was clicked while she was making her way inside the dubbing studio.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent pics:
Talking about the work front, Alia is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much delayed Brahmastra wherein she will be sharing the screen space with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Besides, the Kalank actress will also be working in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
How exactly is this exuding elegance?
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
She’s missing the Mickey Mouse ears headband.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
The 6 year old is out again.