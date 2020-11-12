  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in her casual wear as she gets papped in the city

Alia Bhatt, who is known for impressive fashion statements, was spotted making the heads turn with her cute casual wear.
16249 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in her casual wear as she gets papped in the cityPHOTOS: Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in her casual wear as she gets papped in the city
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt is on a roll these days and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline and she is working hard for the same. Interestingly, Alia has been making the headlines not just for her professional front but also for her style statements. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is known for her classy fashion sense and never fails to impress the fashion police with her panache every time she steps out in the city.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia once again made heads turn as she was papped by the paparazzi today. In the pics, the Kalank actress was seen dressed in a cute baby pink coloured sweatshirt which as boasting a cartoon character in the front. Alia had paired the sweatshirt with denims and a pair of pink sneakers. She had completed her look by tying her hair with a clutcher and was also wearing a baby pink coloured mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak. Reportedly, Alia was clicked while she was making her way inside the dubbing studio.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Alia is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much delayed Brahmastra wherein she will be sharing the screen space with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Besides, the Kalank actress will also be working in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt keep it casual as they arrive at a dubbing studio in the city; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh teams up yellow mask with red cap for an outing; Alia Bhatt meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt snapped outside Neetu Kapoor's residence as she steps out in an ethnic outfit
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps it simple & casual as she arrives at a dubbing studio in the city
Alia Bhatt steps out amid Mumbai rains to meet Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali; See PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt nails her no make up look as she visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office
PHOTOS: Post Sadak 2 trailer release, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visit Sanjay Dutt at his residence
Anonymous 30 minutes ago

How exactly is this exuding elegance?

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

She’s missing the Mickey Mouse ears headband.

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

The 6 year old is out again.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement