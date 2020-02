PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt joins beau Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Armaan Jain and Anissa's reception

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor graced the reception party of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra with a huge glee on their faces. Check out the photos here.

Sanchita Jhunjhunwala Written By 2534 reads Mumbai Published: February 5, 2020 12:26 am

