PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps it cool & casual as she visits Katrina Kaif at her residence

Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city in a grey coloured sweatshirt. The Highway actress was visiting her good friend and Namaste London actress Katrina Kaif at her residence.

The stunning actress was spotted in the city in a grey coloured sweatshirt and a black hat. The Highway actress was visiting her good friend and Namaste London actress at her residence. The Kalank actress Alia Bhatt looked every bit the diva is she in a cool and comfortable outfit. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with 's film Student of the Year is known to close friends with the Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif. The beautiful actress starred in films like Gully Boy which won many accolades for its strong subject.

The fans and film audience have time and again appreciated the brilliant performance by the Bollywood actress. Alia Bhatt will be seen in much-awaited films like Sadak 2, Brahmastra and the southern drama RRR directed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. In the Bollywood film titled, Brahmastra will see Alia Bhatt share screen space with beau and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor . The film with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead will also feature Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The team of Brahmastra, along with director Ayan Mukerji has shared some candid pictures much to the delight of the fans and film audience who are eagerly looking forward to the film.

Check out the pictures of Alia Bhatt:

In the south flick RRR, Alia Bhatt will play a key role. This film will see actor turned producer Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The south flick RRR is expected to be a period drama. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see Alia Bhatt's first look from the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

(ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt looks as fresh as the morning dew in her latest picture; Check it out)

Read More