PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps it simple & casual as she arrives at a dubbing studio in the city

Alia Bhatt has resumed work just like other celebs in Bollywood. Check out her latest pictures from Sunday.

With the unlock phase starting in Mumbai, just like other places in India, the shootings and other processes related to the production of movies and shows have already begun. Many celebs are often spotted by the paparazzi while stepping out for work. Among them is , who has been spotted by the shutterbugs a few hours back in the city. The actress was last seen in Sadak co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt that was released on an OTT platform.

The actress has been clicked by the paparazzi while arriving at a dubbing studio in the city. Alia has a few interesting projects coming up. So, one can figure out that she has come for work related to one of these movies. She keeps it simple and wears a yellow dress teamed up with a casual denim jacket. The Brahmastra actress lets her hair down and masks up while adhering to the new normal.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in the much-awaited South movie RRR that also features NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, and others in the lead roles. She will then feature , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. That is the first time that she will be seen alongside beau Ranbir in any project. The movie has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by . Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi backed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

