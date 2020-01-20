PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt is ‘ladki beautiful’ in a deglam look as she goes out and about in the city

Alia Bhatt, who is shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, nailed her de-glam look as she stepped out in the city today.

It hasn’t long when took over the social media by a storm after she unveiled the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie happens to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and will mark Alia’s first collaboration with the ace filmmaker. Needless to say, the Dear Zindagi actress enjoys a massive fan following courtesy her impeccable acting prowess. Besides, her style statements also win hearts of her millennial girl and has been the ultimate style icon in Bollywood.

Recently, Alia was papped in the city as she stepped out in the city and her de-glam look made us skip a heartbeat. The diva was seen wearing a beige coloured skin-fitting top which she had paired with a matching crop jacket, denims and beige flip flops. While we were in awe of Alia’s natural beauty, the Raazi actress didn’t look pumped up apparently due to her back injury. The young starlet, who is shooting for Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, has sustained the injury lately. In fact, she was walking out of the clinic when paparazzi papped her today.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pictures:

To note, Alia Bhatt, who received a lot of appreciation for her 2019 release Gully Boy, has a busy 2020 ahead. Apart from shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, she is also shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau , daddy Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer magnum opus RRR. Which of Alia Bhatt’s movies are you waiting for? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

